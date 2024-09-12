Switch Mobility Aims Over 55% CAGR In 10 Years, CEO Mahesh Babu Lauds New EV Scheme

Switch Mobility Ltd. is looking to achieve compound annual growth rate of up to 55% in the next 10 years with support from government schemes, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Babu.

Babu’s comment comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement Scheme that aims to promote electric mobility in India.

The outlay for the scheme is Rs 10,900 crore over the next two years.