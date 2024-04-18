Nestle's Sugar In Baby Food Controversy To Impact Revenue In Near-Term, Say Analysts

Nestle Ltd.'s revenue may take a hit in the short term after a report released by a Swiss investigative organisation revealed that its popular baby food products being sold in developing countries contained excessive sugar.

The Public Eye and International Baby Food Action Network found that variants of products like Cerelac—sold in countries such as India, the Philippines, and Brazil—contained an average of nearly 3 grammes of added sugar per serving. The variant sold in Europe and the US did not have as much sugar.

Shares of Nestle India tumbled to an over-two-month low during the day on Thursday, after the news came out. It closed 2.95% lower, as compared with a 1.08% fall in the Nifty FMCG.