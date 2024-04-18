Nestle Shares Tumble After A Swiss Investigator Claims Excess Sugar In Baby Food

Shares of Nestle India Ltd. tumbled to over two-month low on Thursday after a Swiss investigative organisation said the company has been adding excess sugar in baby foods for developing countries, unlike in the U.S. and Europe.

Public Eye and International Baby Food Action Network found out two of Nestle's best-selling baby food brands in mid-to-low income countries, including India, contain higher level of added sugar than products sold in developed markets.

In India, Nestle is said to have been adding an average of nearly 3 grammes of added sugar per serving in its well-known product Cerelac, according to the report.

The FMCG-giant has also allegedly violated the World Health Organisation's guideline to ban added sugar in foods made for infants.