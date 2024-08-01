Nestle India Invests Rs 705 Crore In JV With Dr Reddy's Labs

Nestle India Ltd. invested Rs 705.5 crore in a joint venture with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. that caters to nutritional health solutions. The company subscribed 70.55 lakh equity shares of Dr. Reddy’s and Nestlé Health Science Ltd. on a rights basis, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Nestle India owns 49% of the JV.

A part of this investment will be used to fund the acquisition of Nestle India's existing medical nutrition and nutraceuticals business for Rs 218.9 crore. The food and beverage major executed a business transfer agreement for the slump sale.

Nestle India and Dr Reddy's announced their tie-up in April.