Nestle India Forms JV With Dr. Reddy’s To Produce Nutraceutical, Supplements

Nestle India Ltd. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. entered into a joint venture for manufacturing and commercialising products in the field of medical nutrition, specialised nutrition, nutraceuticals, and supplements in India and other geographies.

The JV will bring together the well-known global range of nutritional health solutions. The Maggi-manufacturer's JV with Dr. Reddy’s will bring together health solutions of Nestlé Health Science with the nutraceuticals portfolios and established commercial strengths of Dr. Reddy’s in India.

The joint venture is expected to become operational in the second quarter of financial year 2025, the company said.

Dr Reddy’s will hold 51% and the company will hold 49% in the JV company, with proportionate shareholder rights to voting, dividend distribution, and other economic rights.

Nestlé India will have a call option to increase shareholding up to 60% after six years, at a fair market value and Dr Reddy’s will continue to hold at least 40% of the shareholding after the company exercises its call option.