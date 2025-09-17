NCLT Defers Hearing: Timeline Of Vedanta Demerger

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has cleared the way for Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd's demerger from its parent company Vedanta Ltd, setting aside a lower court's order that put the proposed demerger on hold.

The order came after the counsel for Talwandi Sabo informed the NCLAT that it reached a settlement with China's Sepco Electric Power Construction Corp (Sepco) on September 11. Sepco is one of the creditors of TSPL that objected to the demerger for alleged non-payment of dues worth Rs 1,251 crore.

The mining firm had earlier revised its demerger plan and decided to retain its base metal undertaking within the parent firm. Vedanta had earlier said post-demerger its existing businesses will be structured in six independent companies — Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Ltd. However, later it revised the plan.