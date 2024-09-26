NCLAT Clears Insolvency Resolution Of IL&FS Arm

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Thursday approved the insolvency resolution of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co. and delinked it with the other listed loss-making companies of debt-ridden IL&FS Ltd.

The NCLAT clarified that the ICICI Bank Ltd.-led consortium, which is contesting the IECCL resolution, can pursue its objections regarding the complete extinguishment of its debt or the payment related to its 42.25% shareholding in IECCL during the ongoing resolution process.

IL&FS, which owns a 42.25% stake in IECCL, is currently selling its shares and has invited bids through the Swiss Challenge method. A binding bid from a prospective buyer has been received, and voting by lenders is anticipated to conclude by Sept. 30, 2024.