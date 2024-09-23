Inox Wind Inks Rs 2,200-Crore Financing Deal With ICICI Bank-Led Consortium

Inox Wind Ltd. has signed a consortium agreement with a group of banks, led by ICICI Bank Ltd., for securing financial limits of approximately Rs 2,200 crore. This limit is expected to be increased to around Rs 2,400 crore, based on ICICI Bank's working capital assessment, as per an exchange filing on Monday.

The limits extended are predominantly non-fund based, including bank guarantees and letters of credit. These facilities have been approved based on Inox Wind's financial strength, without the need for any corporate guarantees, or support from Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., as per the filing.

IWL’s recent fund raises, as well as its operational ramp-up, have led to its balance sheet becoming net cash positive. With this arrangement in place, any prior corporate guarantee or any other such support extended to IWL by GFL stands vacated or to be vacated in the near future.