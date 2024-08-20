NCC Adheres To 15% Revenue Guidance For This Fiscal

Infrastructure and construction firm NCC Ltd. has reiterated 15% revenue guidance for the current financial year after strong Q1 results. The company posted one of its best first quarter revenues in the last several years despite muted new order inflows due to the Lok Sabha polls, according to Neerad Sharma, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at NCC Ltd.

In an interview with NDTV Profit, Sharma said that NCC does not wish to revise the 15% revenue guidance for FY25.

“There are two parameters in the first quarter: we have had a model code of conduct in place, and because of this reason, the award has been sluggish across the board. Whenever elections are announced, government machinery sort of freezes and awards are sluggish. The second thing we need to talk about is revenue. Despite the fact that we have had elections across the country, we have been able to deliver one of the best first quarter revenues in the last several years. We continue to see a ramp up in the execution and we are quite confident that the award pipeline should also start rolling out now,” Sharma said.