NCC Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 21% To Rs 222.53 Crore

NCC Ltd. reported a 21% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.

The infrastructure and construction firm recorded a net profit of Rs 222.53 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 184.22 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 26.2% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 5,527.98 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 477.91 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 8.6% from 9.3% in the same period last year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, the company secured orders worth Rs 408 crore, taking the order book to Rs 52,626 crore on a consolidated basis as of June 30.

Shares of the company closed 3.37% lower at Rs 311.15 apiece, as compared to a 0.31% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 86.82% year-to-date and 99.71% over the past 12 months.