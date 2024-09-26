NBCC Gets Order From IIIT Nagpur For Rs 75 Crore

Earlier this week, subsidiary HSCC (India) Ltd. received an order worth Rs 1,261 crore from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The order involves establishment work of AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar.

The AIIMS at Darbhanga will be the second in the state, after the one in Patna. The central government approved the construction of AIIMS, Darbhanga, about three years ago.

Last month, the Bihar government handed over 150.13 acres of land at Ekmi Shobhan Bypass in Darbhanga district to the Ministry of Health for the construction of the hospital, as per reports.

NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy and real estate business.