Nationwide Gig Worker Strike Today: What’s Behind Protests At Zomato, Zepto, Swiggy On New Year's Eve?
Food and grocery deliveries may face delays today as gig workers stage a second nationwide strike on New Year’s Eve.
Delivery timelines across India’s quick commerce and food delivery platforms will be disrupted after gig and platform workers announced their second all-India strike for New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The first gig worker strike took place on Christmas, Dec. 25. Gig workers and delivery partners from platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Flipkart BigBasket are expected to participate.
The strike, called by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, coincides with peak year-end demand, a busy period for food and grocery deliveries.
Why Are They Going On Strike?
The delivery partners who also joined the earlier protest cited working conditions and falling real wages, according to the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers,
The workers’ union urged the labour ministry to scrap the 10–20 minute delivery targets imposed by platforms — delivery timelines set by companies for order completion. The union said these targets place riders at risk on congested roads.
Beyond safety, the demands extend to income security. Workers called for a minimum payout per kilometre and a guaranteed monthly income of Rs 24,000 to support livelihoods in the gig economy.
Gig Workers' Demands
In a letter to the labour ministry, the workers’ union demanded that platform-based delivery partners be legally recognised as ‘workers’ under labour laws — a status that would replace their current classification as ‘partners’ and extend statutory protections.
Other demands include:
End to Arbitrary Controls: Workers called for an end to sudden ID blocking, rating-based penalties and algorithm-led actions — automated decisions made by software systems — that affect access to work.
Fair Work Conditions: The union sought removal of peak-hour pressure, rigid slot systems and weekend hour caps that limit earnings.
Financial Security: Workers asked for a cap on platform deductions at 20%, compensation for customer cancellations and removal of cancellations from performance metrics. They also opposed auto-recovery of credit advances.
Safety and Support: The union demanded longer delivery timelines to reduce speed-related risk and replacement of AI-led support — customer service run by automated systems — with round-the-clock human grievance redressal.
Inclusive Benefits: Female gig workers called for maternity benefits, emergency leave and workplace safety measures.
The union also urged the Centre to start tripartite discussions under the Industrial Disputes Act and warned that continued exploitation could affect the sector’s stability.