Nationwide Gig Worker Strike Today: What’s Behind Protests At Zomato, Zepto, Swiggy On New Year's Eve?

Delivery timelines across India’s quick commerce and food delivery platforms will be disrupted after gig and platform workers announced their second all-India strike for New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The first gig worker strike took place on Christmas, Dec. 25. Gig workers and delivery partners from platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Flipkart BigBasket are expected to participate.

The strike, called by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, coincides with peak year-end demand, a busy period for food and grocery deliveries.