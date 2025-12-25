Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit Deliveries Hit As Union Calls Strike On Christmas, New Year's Eve

According to IFATW, delivery partners associated with Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart participated in the protest, citing deteriorating working conditions and falling real wages.

The impact of the strike was most evident in parts of Gurgaon and the National Capital Region, where quick-commerce deliveries were suspended in several localities. Users reported delayed or cancelled orders on platforms including Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and Blinkit.

While most apps continued accepting orders, delivery timelines stretched significantly, with several orders later marked as unfulfilled due to the unavailability of delivery partners. Instamart, Zepto, Blinkit were unable to fulfill the quantum of orders.