Myntra Profit Jumps Multifold To Rs 548 Crore In FY25

Flipkart-owned Myntra Designs Private Ltd., a fashion and beauty e-commerce platform, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 548.5 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This marks a significant multifold jump from the profit of Rs 26.2 crore reported in the previous fiscal year, a turnaround from a previous loss.

The surge in profitability was largely due to a deferred tax credit of Rs 137.5 crore and an 18% uptick in the operational revenue.

The company's revenue from operations reached Rs 6,042.7 crore in FY25, up from Rs 5,121.8 crore in the preceding year.

This revenue growth was driven by key business segments like logistics services which contributed Rs 2,918.9 crore which is 48.3% of the total revenue. The marketplace services added Rs 2,051.8 crore, accounting for 34%. While the advertising income generated Rs 914.5 crore, about 15.13% of the revenue.

Myntra was able to control expenses, which grew by 11.7% to Rs 5,723.7 crore. While advertising costs saw a notable jump of 37% to Rs 2,105.3 crore, the company managed to keep other overheads in check, including a 6.4% reduction in employee benefit expenses.

Earlier this year, Myntra had announced its international expansion with the launch of Myntra Global in Singapore. This targeted nearly 650,000 Indians in the country. The expansion focuses primarily on Indian fashion, ethnic wear, and home decor, with products being shipped directly from India with delivery by around four to seven days.