M&M's Thar Roxx May Sell 10,000 Units A Month But Cannibalisation A Challenge

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s five-door variant of its best-selling SUV – the Thar Roxx – has the potential to clock sales of up to 8,000–10,000 units per month, according to brokerages.

Thar Roxx will appeal to customers looking to buy SUVs in the over Rs 40 lakh segment, which consists of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MSIL Grand Vitara, according to Nomura. The brokerage expects sales to climb to 8,000–10,000 units per month with a likely booking of 50,000 units on the first day, that is, Oct. 3, 2024.

There is a warning though. There could be high cannibalisation with the Thar 3-door variant currently selling 5,000–6,000 monthly units.

Built-in sales of 10,000 a month are projected for the Thar family in fiscal 2026, with upside risks. M&M's Thar targets of being number one may require it to sell 15,000 to 18,000 units per month, Nomura said.

The brokerage maintains that the company's SUV sales can grow by 15% annually over fiscal 2024–2027.