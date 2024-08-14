Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India At Starting Price Of Rs 12.99 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has unveiled the five-door variant of its best-selling Thar SUV at a starting price that belies the competition at hand.

The Thar Roxx has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel variant, the company said during the launch event in Kochi on Wednesday. The base models are rear-wheel drive only. The full pricing across variants will be announced on Thursday.

The Roxx aims to attract those customers who skipped the Thar citing practicality as a concern. That’s sorted by the rear doors. Additionally, the SUV is packed to the gills with features, including a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system as well as touchscreens for the infotainment as well as the instrument cluster. Thirty-five safety features come as standard.