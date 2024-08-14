Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched In India At Starting Price Of Rs 12.99 Lakh
The five-door Thar Roxx aims to build on the legacy, and sales, of the original off-roader launched exactly four years ago.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has unveiled the five-door variant of its best-selling Thar SUV at a starting price that belies the competition at hand.
The Thar Roxx has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel variant, the company said during the launch event in Kochi on Wednesday. The base models are rear-wheel drive only. The full pricing across variants will be announced on Thursday.
The Roxx aims to attract those customers who skipped the Thar citing practicality as a concern. That’s sorted by the rear doors. Additionally, the SUV is packed to the gills with features, including a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system as well as touchscreens for the infotainment as well as the instrument cluster. Thirty-five safety features come as standard.
The exteriors of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. (NDTV Auto)
The exteriors of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. (NDTV Auto)
The exteriors of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. (NDTV Auto)
The exteriors of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. (NDTV Auto)
The exteriors of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. (NDTV Auto)
Engine & Chassis
The Thar Roxx gets two engine options—a two-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel—in two states of tune each: 160 BHP and 170 BHP for the petrol and 132 BHP and 171 BHP for the oil burner. There are two transmission choices as well—six-speed manual and six-speed automatic.
The ladder-on-frame chassis is suspended on shock absorbers borrowed from the Scorpio N with a penta-link setup at the rear. The front gets an electronic brake-locking differential and mechanical-locking differential at the rear.
The breakover angle now stands at 23.6 degrees, the approach angle at 41.3 degrees, and 36.1 degrees of departure angle. The car has a water-wading depth of 650 mm.
The interiors of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. (NDTV Auto)
Sales & Delivery
To be sure, it was the updated Thar that turned things around for M&M four years ago. That SUV garnered 50,000 bookings in the first month itself and continues to enjoy unrelenting demand from buyers. As on July 1, 2024, M&M was still sitting on 42,000 open bookings for the Thar, with an average of 5,000 new bookings every month. To put things in perspective, M&M’s overall order book stood at 1,78,000 units.
In comparison, the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny—though not strictly comparable—has barely found an audience despite steep price cuts and discounted variants.
M&M has gained the most from an outsized demand for oversized cars in India in the aftermath of the pandemic. It is India’s largest SUV maker in terms of volume as well as revenue market share of 21.6%, as on July 1, 2024.
Its production capacity has also moved in tandem—from 19,000 units in Fiscal 2019 to 49,000 units in fiscal 2024. The firm now aims to exit FY25 with a production capacity of 64,000 units—including 5,000 units of the Thar Roxx and 3XO compact SUV, and an EV capacity of 10,000 units.