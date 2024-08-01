Minerals Cess Will Have Huge Impact Across Industries, Says Tata Steel CEO

Levying cess on minerals has a huge impact across industries, as it will ultimately raise questions about companies' profitability, and investment capabilities, said T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director at Tata Steel Ltd.

The effective tax rates on minerals in India is highest among the world. Philosophically, if the tax is more at a nascent stage, there will be impact on motivation for production, Narendran told NDTV Profit in a televised interview.

Tata Steel Ltd. has kept Rs 17,734 crore aside for mineral tax after the Supreme Court ruling upheld the government's power to levy taxes on minerals.

"It's for governments to debate, in both centre, and state levels. It has a huge impact across industries: power, and as well as for consumers," he said.

Narendran sees volatility in prices of base metal in the international commodity market due to macroeconomic, and geopolitical tensions. "The volatility in base metal prices are much more right now compared to past. Events in middle east have a lot of impact on sentiment," he said.