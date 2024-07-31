Tata Steel Sets Aside Rs 17,347 Crore Towards Mineral Tax After Supreme Court Ruling

Tata Steel Ltd. said it will keep Rs 17,347 crore as contingent liability in its financial statements, following a recent Supreme Court judgement that upheld the state government's power to levy cess on minerals.

In a landmark judgement delivered last week, a nine-judge bench of the top court ruled that royalty paid by a mining leaseholder to the lessor was not a tax but a contractual consideration for enjoyment of mineral rights.

The court said the legislative power to tax mineral rights rested with state legislatures and the Parliament did not have the legislative competence to tax mineral rights.

The ruling puts an end to a 35-year-old controversy regarding the nature of mining royalties paid by the leaseholders.

"Pending clarity on the period of applicability of the levy, the company, in line with previous years, continues to include the aforementioned demand along with the impact of the estimated amount till June 30, 2024, aggregating to Rs 17,347 crore, as contingent liability in its standalone and consolidated financial statements," Tata Steel said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.