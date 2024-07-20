Microsoft Outage: Air India, Akasa Say Operations Back On Track

Airlines including Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet announced Saturday that they have resumed normal services after a day of disruption due to a Microsoft global outage. While carriers tried to allay passengers' concerns over flight cancellations and service disruptions, sporadic passenger complaints over delays and cancellations were seen today as well.

Earlier today, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed the restoration of airline systems following what is being touted as the biggest IT outage ever.

The minister stated that airline systems across airports have started working normally, and all issues are likely to be resolved by Saturday noon. The aviation ministry is constantly monitoring the operations at airports and airlines to ensure travel readjustments and refunds are taken care of, he added.

"Since 3:00 a.m. (Saturday), Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now," Naidu said in the statement as per PTI.