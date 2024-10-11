Mehli Mistry Set For Permanent Tata Trusts Seat

Mehli Mistry will be appointed as a permanent trustee of Tata Trusts as the board members for the same try to chalk out changes in leadership a day after the demise of patriarch Ratan Tata, according to people in the know.

Mehli is the estranged first cousin of former Tata Group chairperson, late Cyrus Mistry. A director of the Meherji Pallonji Group, he was appointed as a non-executive trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, its allied Tata Education and Development Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in November 2022.

The meeting is expected to culminate in Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother, being named the chairperson of Tata Trusts, the aforementioned sources told NDTV Profit.

Noel, like Mehli, serves as a trustee on the boards of the two main Tata charities—Sir Ratan Tata Trust, its allied Tata Education and Development Trust, and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Tata Trusts is the umbrella body that manages functions of all 14 Tata trusts.