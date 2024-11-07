Mazagon Dock Expects Healthy Margins And Strong Orders Through FY25

“We’re targeting 12-15% growth for fiscal 2025 and 2026, and we don’t see any downside to this revenue guidance,” he said. “Our margins are expected to remain on similar lines in the next half, with a product mix largely unchanged for fiscal 2025.”

The company is set to earn approximately Rs 7,000–8,000 crore in revenue from a major ONGC project this fiscal year. Mazagon Dock's order book growth is also expected to match the revenue pace, with Singhal targeting a 12-15% increase in the current fiscal. “We’re ensuring consistent 12-15% growth,” he said and added that margins could trend on the higher side of the range.

One of the significant projects on the horizon for Mazagon Dock is the Scorpene submarine order, currently in advanced discussions with the Ministry of Defence. “Securing this order would provide us with a steady execution pipeline,” said Singhal. “It’s nearly as large as our existing order book, and we hope to finalise it soon.”

Singhal also spoke about Mazagon Dock’s success in delivering the P-15 Bravo class destroyers ahead of schedule. “Out of the four, we’ve delivered three already, with the second and third completed ahead of schedule,” he shared. “The final one is expected by December 31, two months ahead of its February deadline. Over the years, we’ve gained significant expertise and made remarkable progress.”

Reflecting on the provisions made last year, Singhal noted that the company created Rs 207 crore provisions for the Alpha projects, impacting margins. “If we set aside those provisions, the margins for the same period last year and this September quarter would be on similar footing,” he said. Singhal noted that a 12-15% margin is healthy according to industry standards, adding, “I believe our margins will stay robust this year and next.”

Mazagon Dock stock rose as much as 3.10% on Wednesday to Rs 4,327.95 apiece on the NSE.

Two out of the four analysts tracking Mazagon Dock have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 15.8%.