Max Healthcare To Invest Rs 230 Crore In New 250-Bed Hospital In Mohali

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. has approved the setting up of an over 250-bed hospital in Mohali's Zirakpur, Punjab, at an investment of Rs 230 crore.

The company will enter into a long-term lease arrangement with Silicon Constructions Pvt. Ltd. for setting up a build-to-suit hospital, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company has also approved providing financial assistance to Muthoot Hospitals Pvt. for its operational and capital expenditure requirements in relation to Max Super Speciality Hospital Dwarka.

Additionally, the healthcare services company approved buying an additional stake in Starlit Medical Centre for a consideration of up to Rs 150 crore.

The company's gross revenue stood at Rs 2,028 crore in the June quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a growth of 18% year-on-year. The revenue from existing units grew more than 12% year-on-year to Rs 1,929 crore. The healthcare company's network operating Ebitda stood at Rs 499 crore, reflecting a growth of more than 14% year-on-year.