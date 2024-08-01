Max Healthcare Institute Q1 Results: Revenue Up 20%, But Misses Estimates

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.'s consolidated net profit was down 1.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, and missed analysts' estimates.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 236 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 240 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 344.73 crore.

Its revenue rose 20% to Rs 1,543 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,902.24 crore.