Marico Set For Double-Digit Growth This Despite Margin Contraction Last Quarter, Says CEO

The price hike announced in September would boost the company's revenue for fiscal 2025, Gupta said.

“We will see the benefits of the price hikes more towards Q3 and Q4, which will lead to a double-digit revenue growth in the second half of the year. We will also aspire to make it a double-digit for the full year,” he said.

Marico’s revenue from operations increased 8% YoY in Q2 to Rs 2,664 crore from Rs 2,476 crore a year ago. For the first half of the year, revenue increased 7% YoY to Rs 5,307 crore versus Rs 4,953 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Speaking about key areas that could bring volume growth for the company in second half, Gupta said that its premium urban portfolio, like Saffola oil, as well as non-premium portfolios, like hair oils including Parachute, have remained immune to any stress.

“I think the rural segment continues to hold steady. We should deliver a double-digit uptick in volumes in the second half of the year,” he said.

Shares of Marico Ltd. on Wednesday jumped 9.19% to touch an intraday high of Rs 687 apiece on the NSE. The stock was trading 4.23% higher at Rs 655.75 at 12:47 p.m., while benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.07%.