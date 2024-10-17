Mamaearth Ranks Third Among Top Skincare Brands In India: Euromonitor Report

Honasa Consumer Ltd.’s flagship brand, Mamaearth, has secured the third position among the top skincare brands in India, according to Euromonitor International. The achievement highlights the brand's rapid growth and strong market presence in the highly competitive Indian beauty and personal care industry, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Mamaearth has also climbed to ninth position from 13th last year among the top beauty and personal care brands in India, as per Euromonitor’s latest report on Beauty and Personal Care in India.

The report on beauty and personal care in India emphasises the growing prominence of direct-to-consumer brands in the sector, with homegrown names like MamaEarth gaining significant market share.

In addition to Mamaearth’s success, The Derma Co., another key player in the company’s portfolio, has entered the list of top 20 skincare brands in India and emerged as the largest active-based skincare brand. Moreover, Honasa’s brands, including The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Dr. Sheth’s, are gaining substantial recognition in India’s highly competitive sunscreen market.