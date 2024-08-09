Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Q1 Profit Rises 63%

Honasa Consumer Ltd, the owner of FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Friday reported a 62.9% increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter ending June 2024, reaching Rs 40.25 crore. This compares to a PAT of Rs 24.71 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations also grew by 19.28%, reaching Rs 554.05 crore for the June quarter of this fiscal year, up from Rs 464.48 crore in the previous year.