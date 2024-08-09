Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Q1 Profit Rises 63%
Honasa Consumer Ltd, the owner of FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Friday reported a 62.9% increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter ending June 2024, reaching Rs 40.25 crore. This compares to a PAT of Rs 24.71 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
The company's revenue from operations also grew by 19.28%, reaching Rs 554.05 crore for the June quarter of this fiscal year, up from Rs 464.48 crore in the previous year.
Its total expenses stood at Rs 520.38 crore, up 17.42% in the June quarter of fiscal 2025.
The total income of Honasa Consumer in the June quarter was up 20% to Rs 572.77 crore.
Shares of Honasa Consumer closed at Rs 473.60 on BSE, down 4.58% from the previous close.
