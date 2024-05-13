India's Two Biggest Tractor Makers Are On Divergent Paths

Festivals like Navratri and Gudi Padwa fell during the month and aided sales. Generally, sales of lower power output bikes (100 cc), commercial vehicles and tractors are planned around this time due to the ‘shubh muhurat'. Automakers also tend to fill up inventory in anticipation of increased demand.

The previous year has been forgettable for both Mahindra and Escorts on the sales front. While Mahindra’s sales saw a degrowth of 5% at 3,52,362 units in the previous fiscal, Escorts Kubota reported a 7% drop in sales, coming in at 95,858 units. The industry saw a degrowth of roughly 7% as well.

Sales growth trends are usually similar for most players, whether on the upside or downside. Seldom does one players have a strong wholesale show, while the other has a poor one. While the time frame of a month might have been a one-off, the stark difference makes sales momentum a key monitorable going forward.