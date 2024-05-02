April Auto Sales: Two-Wheeler, CV Segment See Growth, PV Stays In Slow Lane

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported 5% growth as compared with last year, much below the 9–10% growth estimates by analysts. The positive catalyst was the launch of the new Swift, which is key in the compact segment.

The passenger vehicle segment has been a rank underperformer in the previous fiscal, and a new launch will aid volume. Analysts estimate the company may have done some de-stocking on the back of this launch, which may have led to lower growth.

Tata Motors Ltd. reported a flat 2% growth, lower than the 5% forecasted by analysts. While the company had a strong fiscal in the previous year, the entry of the new Mahindra 3XO into the sub-Rs 10 lakh SUV segment will have a significant impact on volume going forward.

Currently, Nexon and Punch have a 14% market share each in the compact SUV segment, and this launch by its rival will be key to checking if the segment expands further or competitive intensity leads to change in market share from other or weaker players.