Mahindra Builds Ground For Stronger Second Half With Stellar September Sales

The Mahindra 3XO, launched in May, was widely popular and led to strong volume growth. According to brokerage firm Emkay Global, the 32-week waiting period for entry level 3XO variant—priced Rs 7.49 lakh—has showing customer acceptance.

Volumes have doubled between fiscals ending March 2022 and March 2024 on the back of new launches, as well as improved production capacity of 49,000 vehicles per month. The company plants to further increase this to 72,000 units a month by the next fiscal. This would increase their total capacity to 8.64 lakh units.

The company has also launched the Tharr Roxx and bookings for the same will start from Oct. 3.