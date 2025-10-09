Mahindra Group Denies Plans To Demerge Auto, Tractor Businesses

Mahindra Group clarified on Thursday that there are no plans for a demerger of the Auto and Tractor businesses, contrary to a report published by The Economic Times earlier in the day.

"In view of the above speculation, the company on its own considers it necessary to clarify to the stock exchanges that there is no plan for a demerger of the auto and tractor businesses, " Mahindra and Mahindra said in an exchange filing.

"The company has come across an article titled 'M&M may drive its key units down separate paths' dated Oct. 9, 2025 published in The Economic Times newspaper and similar article has been published online which references an ongoing review of hiving off its various divisions," it added.

M&M further stated that it has clarified this matter in the past and continues to maintains that it sees much greater value from synergies of keeping these businesses under the same entity.