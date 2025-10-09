Mahindra May Split Tractors, SUVs And Trucks As Group Reportedly Mulls Major Business Overhaul

While the farm equipment segment continues to rely heavily on monsoon patterns, rural demand and government support, the passenger vehicle and commercial segments are viewed as offering steadier growth prospects. A senior executive said that the broader goal is to be future-ready and make all businesses independent.

Industry analysts quoted by the report said that the differing performance levels among Mahindra’s divisions have reinforced the case for a separation. The automotive arm, they estimate, contributes nearly two-thirds of M&M’s current market valuation of over Rs 3,400 per share. A potential demerger, they added, could lead to sharper capital deployment, enable each business to pursue tailored strategies, and potentially result in higher market valuations.

Should the proposal advance, Mahindra’s tractor unit could emerge as a distinct entity. The division commanded a 43.3% market share in FY25, up from 38.2% in FY21.

The passenger vehicle division, anchored by brands such as Scorpio, Thar and the XUV range, as well as the upcoming Born Electric platform, could also be hived off. The relatively smaller truck and commercial vehicle business may become a focused standalone vertical.

There is also speculation that SML Isuzu, recently acquired by Mahindra, could serve as the cornerstone for its commercial vehicle operations.