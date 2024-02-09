Lupin Raises Ebitda Margin Guidance For Upcoming Quarters To 19.5-20%: CFO

Lupin Ltd. has raised guidance for Ebitda margin in the 19.5-20% range for the coming quarters, citing growth in volume,new products and a price hike, according to Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Swaminathan.

That compares with the 18% target set for fiscal 2024.

The pharma company aspires for its Indian businesses to "grow at 30% higher than the Indian pharma market growth of 8%", Swaminathan told NDTV Profit in an interview. This means the growth would be close to 10.5%, he said.

The company's net profit jumped threefold to Rs 613 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 433 crore.