Lupin Q3 Results: Profit Triples, Beats Estimates

Lupin Ltd.'s net profit tripled, surpassing analysts' estimates, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The company reported a net profit of Rs 613 crore in the quarter-ended December, up 300% over the previous year, according to the drugmaker's exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 433-crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts polled by Bloomberg.Lupin Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)Revenue rose 20% to Rs 5,197 crore against the Rs...