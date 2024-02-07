Lupin Q3 Results: Profit Triples, Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsLupin Q3 Results: Profit Triples, Beats Estimates
The company reported a net profit of Rs 613 crore in the quarter-ended December, up 300% over the previous year.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Unsplash)

Lupin Ltd.'s net profit tripled, surpassing analysts' estimates, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 613 crore in the quarter-ended December, up 300% over the previous year, according to the drugmaker's exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 433-crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Lupin Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 20% to Rs 5,197 crore against the Rs 4,861-crore forecast.

  • Operating profit stood at Rs 1,038 crore, up 95%. That compares with an estimate of Rs 873 crore.

  • Margin stood at 19.97% vs 12.32%. Analysts had projected it at 18%.

Shares of Lupin closed 1% higher before the results were announced on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.05% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

