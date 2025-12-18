L&T To MTAR Technologies: Shanti Bill Clears Way For Nuclear Private Players — Check Key Beneficiaries

The recently passed Shanti Bill marks a decisive step forward in India’s nuclear energy ambitions, opening the door for far greater private sector participation. This places companies like Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MTAR Technologies Ltd. and Bharat Electricals Ltd. in focus.

Formally known as the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, the law seeks to liberalise one of the most tightly controlled segments of the energy sector. It was passed by voice vote in Parliament, even as the opposition staged a walkout, underlining both its political sensitivity and its strategic importance.