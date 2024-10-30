L&T Secures Multiple Orders Worth Up To Rs 10,000 Crore Ahead Of Earnings

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. announced it secured new orders within its power transmission and distribution vertical, totalling between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 crore. The orders are primarily aimed at enhancing and expanding electricity grids at high-voltage levels across the Middle East and Africa.

The company has secured a pivotal contract in consortium with a leading original equipment manufacturer to construct the new National System Control Centre for Kenya, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This transmission hub will be integral to managing power flow within the country, integrating various generation sources, and dispatching electricity based on merit order.

The project aims to ensure stable and efficient operations as Kenya increases its reliance on variable renewable energy sources and establishes high-voltage regional interconnections. The scope of work also includes implementing a backup energy management system at a separate location.