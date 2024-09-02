L&T Carves Out Renewables Business To Enhance Visibility

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. on Monday carved a separate business vertical for renewable energy, out of its power transmission and distribution business within its infrastructure projects segment.

The company wants to enhance management visibility and ensure seamless integration of resources and capabilities for its renewable engineering, procurement, and construction business, it said.

L&T Senior Vice President, A Ravindran, has been appointed as the head of the renewable vertical.

The company is a major player globally with a vast portfolio of 22 gigawatt-peak of renewable EPC. In addition to ground mounted solar, floating solar and wind balance of plant projects, L&T’s battery energy storage system implementation aggregates to 3 gigawatt-hour.

The company is pursuing major projects domestically and in the Middle East.