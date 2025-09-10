Larry Ellison Or Elon Musk? Oracle CTO's $70 Bn-Wealth Surge Tightens Race For World's Richest Man

Elon Musk’s reign as the world’s richest man may soon be challenged — and the contender is none other than Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. The 81-year-old billionaire saw his fortune swell by a staggering $70 billion in just one day, after Oracle Corp. delivered an aggressive outlook for its cloud business that sent its shares skyrocketing.

Ellison, who serves as chairman and chief technology officer of Oracle, has the bulk of his net worth tied up in the database software company. His net worth has now surged to $364 billion, putting him within striking distance of Musk’s $384 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

If Ellison’s gain remains when trading begins on Wednesday, it’ll be the biggest one-day increase ever recorded by the index. Musk became the world’s richest person for the first time in 2021 before losing the title to Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. He reclaimed it last year and has now held it for just over 300 days.