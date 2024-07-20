Kotak Mahindra Bank Sees Some Signs Of Stress In Microfinance, Credit Card Sectors

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s Chief Executive Officer Ashok Vaswani said that the lender is seeing some signs of stress in the credit cards segment with delinquencies.

The concerns were particularly visible in lower-ticket items, people who are new-to-credit and over-leveraged customers, Vaswani said in a media call after the results announcement on Saturday.

"...I think a bunch of customers who were actually behaving very, very well but looks like they got a lot more additional credit and now over leverage. And those are the customers that are showing some signs of stress," Vaswani told reporters.

The bank is, however, working with teams and customers in order to try and get them back in good financial health, he added.