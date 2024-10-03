KNR Constructions Receives Rs 317.69 Crore In Payment From NHAI

KNR Constructions Ltd. received Rs 317.69 crore as part of an agreement made with the National Highways Authority of India or NHAI on Sept. 30, 2024.

The payment is part of the agreement signed between the company's special purpose vehicle — KNR Muzaffarpur Barauni Tollway Pvt. Ltd. and NHAI, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The total amount garnered includes Rs 175.83 crore owed to the infrastructure company and an interest of Rs 141.86 crore.

Additionally, the SPV paid all its outstanding debts to its lenders followed by the closure of the project, the filings said. Also, NHAI will take over the toll collections of Muzaffarpur Barauni toll project from Nov. 1 2024.