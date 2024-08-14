KNR Construction Q1 Results: Profit Up 25%, Revenue Flat

KNR Construction Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 25% in the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2025. The construction firm posted a profit of Rs 166 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 133 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Revenue increased 0.4% year-on-year to Rs 985 crore in comparison to Rs 981 crore in the same period in the fiscal ended March 2024. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 29% to Rs 279 crore in comparison to Rs 216 crore reported in the same period in the previous year.

The Ebitda margin for the quarter expanded to 28.3% from 22% in the same period the previous year.

Shares of the company closed 1.83% lower at Rs 340.70 per share on the NSE, compared to a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 32.11% year-to-date and 35.39% over the past 12 months.