KEC International Expects Orders Rs 25,000 Crore This Fiscal

Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International Ltd. aims an order inflow of Rs 25,000 crore in the current financial year, backed by recent order wins. The company is looking at a robust order book during this period, despite execution challenges.

KEC International on Wednesday informed the stock exchanges about securing two orders worth Rs 1,171 crore in the Middle East. The company had earlier this week won another order of Rs 1,079 crore.

The company has already secured orders close to Rs 10,000 crore in fiscal 2025 so far, according to Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

“As far as the order pipeline is concerned this financial year, we already got orders close to Rs 10,000 crore, and we are L1 in another Rs 7,500 crore. Our stated announcement is that we should be doing Rs 25,000 crore of order intake for this year,” he told NDTV Profit.

The company is also looking at a massive tender pipeline of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, according to Kejriwal. This includes tenders that KEC has quoted but are not yet open, as well as those that the company is looking to quote in the next two or three months.