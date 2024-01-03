Karan Adani Appointed New MD Of Adani Ports
He will take charge on Jan. 4 and will remain on the post till May 23, 2027.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has elevated Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani to the role of managing director, a position held by his father, Gautam Adani.
The board approved major changes in top management at India's largest private port operator on Wednesday.
It re-designated Gautam Adani as executive chairman up to July 30, 2027. The billionaire had served as chairman and MD of Adani Ports.
Ashwani Gupta, the former global head of Nissan Motor Co., will take over as CEO of the company.
Karan Adani began his career in 2009 at the group's crown jewel, Mundra Port. He took over as CEO in 2016, after which the APSEZ portfolio expanded with the addition of four ports and terminals in India, one in Sri Lanka and one in Israel.
As he passed on the CEO baton to Gupta, the junior Adani called his appointment "a strategic move" to strengthen the company's global leadership position in the port sector.
"We are confident that his expertise, leadership skills and global exposure will drive exceptional growth and foster new international partnerships, aligned with the Adani Group’s vision for expansion and innovation," Karan Adani said.
Gupta brings nearly three decades of experience across automotive, retail and manufacturing sectors and has focused on energy transition and customer centricity, according to a company statement.
