Karan Adani Appointed New MD Of Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has elevated Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani to the role of managing director, a position held by his father, Gautam Adani.

He will take charge on Jan. 4 and remain on the post till May 23, 2027.

The board approved major changes in top management at India's largest private port operator on Wednesday.

It re-designated Gautam Adani as executive chairman up to July 30, 2027. The billionaire had served as chairman and MD of Adani Ports.

Ashwani Gupta, the former global head of Nissan Motor Co., will take over as CEO of the company.