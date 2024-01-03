ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Ports To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Via Bonds
The company will issue secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via bonds.
The company will issue secured, rated, listed, redeemable, and non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 1,000 each through one or more tranches, an exchange filing said on Wednesday.
The board also approved the re-designation of Gautam Adani as executive chairman up to July 30, 2027, and Karan Adani as managing director up to May 23, 2027.
It has appointed Ashwani Gupta as chief executive officer effective Jan. 4 and accepted the resignation of Malay Mahadevia as a director.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.
