Kalyan Jewellers Hits Life High As HSBC Finds Valuation Appealing

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. stock has risen by eight times in the last two years, but valuation still looks appealing if pitted against the high growth of other consumer opportunities, HSBC Global Research said. The stock hit a life high rallying 9% in Thursday morning trade.

The investment firm sees two long-range sources of margin tailwinds for the Kerala-based jeweller. The company has a strong incentive to open its own stores rather than allocating them to franchise partners in profitable micro markets. Doing so could drive a cycle of gradual margin expansion over the long term, which would be a crucial lever for value creation.

Further, with a successful track-record, the terms of trade, such as gold loan interest, may start coming down as well, HSBC said.

The runup in the share price has further legroom, as industry leading revenue growth continue making Kalyan an appealing compounding opportunity.

HSBC retained 'buy' rating on Kalyan Jewellers and raised the target price to Rs 810 per share from Rs 600 apiece, implying a potential upside of 26% over the previous close.

After successfully expanding the Kalyan format through franchising, HSBC now sees an opportunity to grow Candere (studded jewellery) by emulating CaratLane of Titan. "We believe that a successful expansion of Candere could serve as a catalyst for improving stock performance."