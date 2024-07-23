Nirmala Sitharaman Adds Glitter To Jewellery Market Ahead Of Festive Season

The domestic intraday gold price started falling immediately after the announcement. “The price of gold reacted lower in MCX by more than Rs 2,000 to Rs 70,350 (for 10 gm) and silver by Rs 2,500 to Rs 86,600 (for 1 kilo) as the market prices in the lower import duty gap of 4%,” Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst of commodity and currency, LKP Securities, told NDTV Profit.

From 2024 until now, retail sales of fresh gold have been dull, especially after prices hit a new high of Rs 74,000 per 10 gm. Since then, gold prices have been volatile, further keeping consumers away from physical gold sales. A depressed rupee also didn't help matters.

Most of the sales in the first half were dependent on recycling, where consumers exchanged old gold for new, slashing the margin for jewellers. As per a World Gold Council report, in the January–March quarter of 2024, gold recycling went up by 10%.

Come November, the fortunes of jewellery retailers might change. After the Akshaya Tritiya season in summer, jewellery sales see its best season during Dusshera-Deepawali and the winter wedding season right after.

“Gold jewellery saw sluggish consumer demand due to skyrocketing prices. This move will help plain gold sales as well as studded gold jewellery,” Vipul Shah, chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said.

Gold prices have been volatile in the last few months, amid fast-changing geopolitical scenarios and reduced purchases from central banks around the world. The much-expected rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve have been dragging, keeping safe haven asset investors guessing. Even after the domestic changes, the prices of gold might remain volatile internationally.

“The broad view remains volatile and weak as Comex gold stays below $2,415 (per ounce),” Trivedi said.

While jewellery buyers might see green, the Finance Minister also tinkered with the long-term capital gains tax on the yellow metal. It reduced the holding period for gold to qualify as long-term capital gains from 36 months to 24 months. It also cut the LTCG tax rate on gold to 12.5%. Moreover, indexation available for LTCG calculation for gold has been removed—impacting gold buyers who view it purely as an investment.