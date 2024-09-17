Jupiter Wagons To Invest Rs 2,500 Crore In New Forged Wheelsets Plant In Odisha

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. will invest around Rs 2,500 crore to build a new plant in Odisha to make forged wheelsets. The facility will increase the annual production capacity of subsidiary Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. from the current 20,000 forged wheelsets per annum to 1 lakh per annum, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The plant is expected to be fully operational by 2027 and will serve both domestic and international markets after completion. Nearly half of the production capacity will be dedicated to exports, primarily to its partner Tatravagonka AS and other European players.

The company also renamed the unit Bonatrans India Pvt. to Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory.