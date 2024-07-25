Jupiter Wagons Q1 Results: Profit And Revenue Beat Estimates

Machining capacity is being increased to 28,000 wheelsets by the end of the current fiscal, with a gradual increase to 40,000 to 50,000 by next year, the company said in an investor presentation. These wheelsets and axles will initially support JWL’s freight car orders and later be used for exports to Tatravagonka and other international rail players.

The company is in an advanced stage of discussion and contract finalisation, for setting up an integrated forging line for wheels and axles in India to manufacture around 1 lakh wheelsets annually. It is expected to be complete by 2027, the company said.

"We are actively diversifying into sectors such as railway components, commercial vehicles, brake discs, brake systems, and containers," Managing Director Vivek Lohia said, adding that the mainstay wagon business remains crucial, contributing to around 80% of revenue.

The company's recent acquisition of Bonatrans has been highly successful, with revenue increasing fivefold to Rs 74 crore, he said.

Subsidiary Jupiter Electric Mobility Pvt. will initiate commercial production in the third quarter. It has achieved significant milestones in the development and certification of Lithium-Ion Phosphate battery technology for Indian Railways.