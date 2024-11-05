JSW Steel Production Falls 1% To 22.81 Lakh Tonne In October

JSW Steel announced an 85% fall in its profit to Rs 404 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. However, it's important to acknowledge that an expectational item worth Rs 342 crore caused the fall in net profit. This item is a provisional amount that JSW Steel set aside as it received approval for final mine closure and surrender of the Jajang Iron Ore Block. The provision amount pertains to the underlying carrying value of assets, inventory, and site restoration liability.

The company's revenue fell 11% to Rs 39,684 crore due to the negative impact of lower steel prices and a 3% annual downtick in steel sales at 6.13 million tonne.

JSW Steel's operating Ebitda fell 31% annually to Rs 5,437 crore. The fall in steel realisations was largely offset by lower costs. The Ebitda per tonne for the company stood at Rs 8,869, higher than brokerage estimates.