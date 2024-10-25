JSW Steel Q2 Results: Profit Falls 85% On Exceptional Item, Revenues Miss Estimates

JSW Steel Ltd. announced a steep fall in its profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The steel producer reported a 85% fall in the consolidated profit at Rs 404 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 2,774 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 485-crore net profit.

However it is to be noted that the fall in net profit was due to an expectational item worth Rs 342 crore. This item is a provisional amount JSW Steel, set aside on the back of receiving approval for final mine closure and surrender of the Jajang Iron Ore Block. The provision amount pertains to the underlying carrying value of assets, inventory and site restoration liability.