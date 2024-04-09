JSW Energy To Fast-Track $12-Billion Investment To Advance 20-GW Target

JSW Energy Ltd. is planning to fast-track its planned investment of $12 billion to achieve the target of 20 gigawatts in total capacity a couple of years in advance, with officials exuding confidence that the Rs 5,000 crore raised through the qualified-institutional-placement route would be a great enabler in accelerating the growth.

The power company, which said the fundraise via QIP was the largest in the power sector, had earlier planned to achieve the 10-GW capacity by the current financial year and 20 GW by fiscal 2030. But it is hopeful of achieving the target early due to the strong order book of over 9 GW, out of which 3.2 GW was won in the last two months.

JSW Energy's earlier target of spending $2 billion every year will now go up proportionately as it expects the target date to get preponed, Chief Executive Officer Sharad Mahendra and Chief Financial Officer Pritesh Vinay told NDTV Profit in an interview.

"Every year, India will need to set up 40–50 GW of renewable capacity to reach 500 GW by 2030. That would entail an investment of $30–35 billion annually," Mahendra said. "The funds raised by us will be the growth capital that would help to contribute to the required capacity building."